Sheriff candidate’s son sentenced to one year probation after relationship with 14-year-old girl

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff Candidate Jim Smith has been sentenced to one year of probation.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, 19-year-old Zachary Smith was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, battery, and a Class B misdemeanor.

These charges stem from a 2021 case that witnesses claim Smith, who was 18 at the time, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl. During an interview, the victim said everything was consensual and no one was forced to do anything against their will.

In August, Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to the charges.

Along with probation, Smith must also pay over 800 dollars in restitution.

