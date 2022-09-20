SBCSC approves transfer of administration building to city

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been months in the making and now it’s finally official.

The South Bend School Corporation Board of Trustees has approved the transfer of it’s administration building to the City of South Bend.

The city will pay the school corporation $2.8 million for the six-story building. And will move its offices from the county-city building to the newly-acquired one at 215 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“Under the Indiana $1 law, this is one of the few assets that we can actually monetize,” said John Anella, President of the SBCSC Board of Trustees. “I mean, we’ve closed some other buildings, and we’ve had interest from churches, non-profits, we can’t sell them. This is one of the few we actually can.”

With the agreement, which passed by a vote of 4-to-2, the school corporation will have roughly 18 months to move out of the building.

