Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Miami Street from Ewing Avenue to Donmoyer Avenue will close Wednesday.

The closure is being implemented so crews can pave the worst sections of the street in this vicinity.

Detour routes will be Fellows Street via Ewing or Donmoyer. The road is expected to reopen Thursday.

City officials say the entire stretch of Miami Street from Calvert Street to Ireland Road was originally scheduled to be paved this year, but due to limited contractor compacity, Miami Street, along with seven other streets, will now be paved in 2023.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
More than a hundred employees from Elkhart Products went on strike Monday morning.
Elkhart Products employees go on strike
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

Latest News

The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east...
Lanes closed on portion of Western Avenue in South Bend
Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for repairs
City of Mishawaka updates lane restrictions for downtown street improvement project
Douglas Road reopened to east-west traffic between Twyckenham Drive and State Road 23.
Douglas Road reopen to east-west traffic between Twyckenham Drive, SR 23