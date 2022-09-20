Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Miami Street from Ewing Avenue to Donmoyer Avenue will close Wednesday.

The closure is being implemented so crews can pave the worst sections of the street in this vicinity.

Detour routes will be Fellows Street via Ewing or Donmoyer. The road is expected to reopen Thursday.

City officials say the entire stretch of Miami Street from Calvert Street to Ireland Road was originally scheduled to be paved this year, but due to limited contractor compacity, Miami Street, along with seven other streets, will now be paved in 2023.

