Police looking for barricaded subject in Bloomington underground sewer system

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) - Police in Bloomington are searching for a barricaded man Tuesday afternoon in the underground sewer system who is believed to have a gun.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police told people to avoid the area between 1st and 3rd streets, as well as Morton and Lincoln streets.

Indiana University police were also investigating the drain exit near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue. IUPD told people to avoid the area, and those who are at Franklin Hall should remain there. Bloomington police say other areas of campus are not affected.

According to Bloomington police, no shots have been fired in the incident.

Here’s a timeline from IU Bloomington’s Twitter account:

IUB Alert! An armed subject has been reported entering the storm drain off campus near 1st and Walnut. Avoid the area around Dunn Meadow near Indiana Ave. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) September 20, 2022

IUB Update: IUPD is on scene near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Ave near the drain exit. Occupants of Franklin Hall should shelter in place. All others avoid the area. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) September 20, 2022

IUB update: IU Police continue to monitor the situation near Dunn Meadow and Indiana Ave. Franklin Hall continue to shelter in place. Others avoid the area. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) September 20, 2022

