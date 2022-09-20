Police looking for barricaded subject in Bloomington underground sewer system

By WTHR
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) - Police in Bloomington are searching for a barricaded man Tuesday afternoon in the underground sewer system who is believed to have a gun.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police told people to avoid the area between 1st and 3rd streets, as well as Morton and Lincoln streets.

Indiana University police were also investigating the drain exit near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue. IUPD told people to avoid the area, and those who are at Franklin Hall should remain there. Bloomington police say other areas of campus are not affected.

According to Bloomington police, no shots have been fired in the incident.

Here’s a timeline from IU Bloomington’s Twitter account:

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates.

