OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of Harrison Road in Osceola.

Officials tell 16 News Now the male victim died on scene. The FACT team is leading the investigation. The driver is cooperating.

