Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina Tuesday. It was reported the bus hit a student before crashing into a building.(North Charleston Fire Department via Twitter)
By Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities reported a school bus hit a student before crashing into a storefront in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, WCSC reported.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. Rainey did not provide any details about the student’s injuries.

According to the Charleston County School District, the bus was transporting students from North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary when the incident occurred.

Rainey said four of the eight students on the bus and the driver were taken to the hospital.

Two high school students were struck by debris caused by the crash and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
More than a hundred employees from Elkhart Products went on strike Monday morning.
Elkhart Products employees go on strike
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
At least 6 hurt in Chicago apartment building blast, officials say
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The...
US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says