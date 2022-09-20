Nominations now open for 2023 ‘Michigan Celebrates Small Business’ awards

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re a small business owner or know of one in Michigan, now’s the chance to be recognized!

Nominations are now open for the 2023 “Michigan Celebrates Small Business” awards program.

The program provides business owners and supporters an opportunity to nominate a company that is growing and making an impact in Michigan.

“The Michigan Celebrates Awards Gala remains the largest celebration of Michigan’s small business community.” stated Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair and Chief Operating Officer at Kinexus Group. “As the organization continues to grow, our mission stays focused on championing small business success through collaborative networking, resource connection, and commemoration of the distinctive entrepreneurial spirit across our state.”

Nominations are due by Nov. 15, and applications are due by Nov. 28.

For more information, simply click here.

