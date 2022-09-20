Nominations now open for 2023 ‘Michigan Celebrates Small Business’ awards

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re a small business owner or know of one in Michigan, now’s the chance to be recognized!

Nominations are now open for the 2023 “Michigan Celebrates Small Business” awards program.

The program provides business owners and supporters an opportunity to nominate a company that is growing and making an impact in Michigan.

“The Michigan Celebrates Awards Gala remains the largest celebration of Michigan’s small business community.” stated Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair and Chief Operating Officer at Kinexus Group. “As the organization continues to grow, our mission stays focused on championing small business success through collaborative networking, resource connection, and commemoration of the distinctive entrepreneurial spirit across our state.”

Nominations are due by Nov. 15, and applications are due by Nov. 28.

For more information, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning

Latest News

Students city-wide have a chance to be the new Goshen Kid Mayor.
Goshen taking applications from 4th grade students to become ‘kid mayor’
Wood’s story not only gives us a glimpse into the history of Black people as leaders in this...
Benton Harbor renames ‘Broadway Park’ to ‘June Woods Park’
South Bend Community School Corporation
SBCSC approves transfer of administration building to city
Teens share their stories on gun violence at summit
Teens share their stories on gun violence at summit