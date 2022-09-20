Humane Society of Elkhart County gears up for biggest fundraiser

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Jonathan Tuff Best in Show will take place on October 6th from 6 – 9.m. at the Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom.

Pet celebrities and their owners will walk the runway and compete for the most votes.

Each vote costs $1, and all the money raised will go to the daily operations at HSEC.

“It’s feeding the animals, which is over $100 a day to feed all the animals,” said Brad Priest, a committee member. “It’s the vaccines, the medical treatments that they need because some of these animals come in and it’s not a pretty picture. And the team here at the Humane Society of Elkhart County do everything they can to make these animals flourish and then get adopted.”

If you would like to help support Best in Show, you can vote right now for your favorite pet celebrity by clicking here.

Best in Show: Louie

Best in Show: Hayden

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.