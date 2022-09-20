House Speaker Pelosi signs bill renaming St. Joseph County VA Clinic after late Indiana Rep. Walorski

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a bill Tuesday afternoon to rename the St. Joseph County VA Clinic in Mishawaka after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi.

Senators unanimously supported H.R. 8656 after it passed in the House last month. The St. Joseph County VA Clinic will be renamed the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

The legislation aims to honor the congresswoman after her passing in an Elkhart County car crash last month. Three others died in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers and a Nappanee woman.

