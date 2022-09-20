Goshen taking applications from 4th grade students to become ‘kid mayor’

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention all 4th graders! The City of Goshen is calling on all 4th graders to become the city’s next kid mayor!

Applications are now being accepted to become Goshen’s next kid mayor where students will be able to run and vote in a mock election.

To be eligible, 4th grade students must have a Goshen address and are asked to submit a platform video by Oct. 4.

For more information, simply scan the QR code on the flyer below:

Goshen accepting applications for 'kid mayor.' (WNDU)

The program was created to instill in students a positive relationship with the community and to promote understanding of the importance of civic engagement, even at an early age, to effect change in their own city.

