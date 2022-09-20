Four Winds Field to becomes 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will be temporarily transforming into a full-access driving range and golf facility as part of Best. Week. Ever. 2022!

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, “The Links at Four Winds Field” will give those attending a chance to take some swings and hit golf balls onto the field from different elevations in the concourse and stands.

In total, the experience is a nine hole, 27 shot carousel around Four Winds Field that finishes in the South Bend Cubs clubhouse. Estimated play time is 75-90 minutes.

Tee times can be booked online, with individual, foursome, and VIP experience slots available. Tee times will be available from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 29, while will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Individual tee times are $39 for nine holes, with foursomes costing $140. Walk-up rates will increase to $45 for individuals and $160 for foursomes. Walk-ups will only be allowed when tee times are left open, so you’re encouraged to reserve your tee time online ahead of time.

Tee times can be reserved every ten minutes. You’re asked to arrive to your designated slot 15 minutes prior to your booking.

Clubs and golf balls will be already on hand at the stadium. Due to safety reasons, all long-irons, hybrids and drivers are not allowed to be used. The longest distance is 130 yards. Youth players, lefties, and golfers who need more than an 8-iron to hit 130 yards are welcome to bring their own clubs.

Golfers looking to go the VIP route will have a Private Group Experience available for purchase, which can be booked every two hours. The two-hour reservation is $1000 for up to ten golfers. A private bay at Four Winds Field includes unlimited swings to all nine holes, soft drinks and beer/wine, an all-you-can-eat buffet, complimentary parking, and a scorecard specific to the VIP area.

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, you can play one round of golf for free per every three hours worked. Volunteer shifts can be assigned by clicking here.

For more information on Best. Wee. Ever. 2022, click here.

