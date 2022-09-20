First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Tuesday, Few Showers Possible

After areas of fog during the morning it will be warm and muggy again. Highs in the middle 80s, fall-like weather will be on the way by Thursday. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Area of patchy dense fog during the morning will give way to some sunshine. Make sure to give yourself extra time heading out the door and extra space on the roads. It will remain mostly cloudy through the morning with a chance of a few showers around lunchtime and into the early afternoon. Then the skies will clear and temperatures will be in the middle 80s. It will remain very muggy as well. High of 84 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly clear overnight with a light breeze out of the south. No chance of rain. Turning calm by morning as temperatures stay mild. Lows will only get into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Low of 68 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A very mild and muggy morning will give way to a very warm afternoon. Humidity will be higher again as the cold front begins to work its way in. Increasing clouds and the chance of scattered showers or a few thunderstorms are possible between the late morning and evening. It will be very breezy as well. Winds could gust between 20-30 miles per hour. Once the cold front crosses Michiana temperatures will begin to drop back into the 70s through the afternoon and evening. Fall weather will follow! High of 81 degrees. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Behind the cold front the winds will switch out of a northerly direction. Due to this the skies will stay mostly cloudy with chances for light scattered showers, or drizzle throughout the day. Very cool and unsettled but feeling more like fall. Highs will be in the middle 60s during the day. High of 64 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying in the middle 60s for highs on Friday, once difference will be more sunshine to end the work week. Things will get a little bit warmer, back into the lower 70s over the weekend. We will have a few more chances of rain for Sunday into Monday. Temperatures look to stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the next 16 days as we step into fall and October. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, September 19th, 2022

Monday’s High: 80

Monday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: 0.39″

