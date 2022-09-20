Elkhart launches burial-location website for city cemeteries

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has a new website to help find graves in the city’s cemeteries.

You can search by a person’s name and get their exact burial location. It covers all three of the city-run cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie Street, and Rice.

Mayor Rod Roberson celebrated the launch of the project, and said he’s proud of the cemetery and the GIS teams for providing this level of service to the city.

“When people visit one of our cemeteries, they often need the assistance of cemetery staff to locate their loved one,” Mayor Roberson said. “This website will allow visitors at any time to easily and independently locate the burial site of their loved one. I am so impressed with the work done by our cemetery and GIS team to provide this elevated level of service to our cemetery guests.”

Click here to view the burial-locator website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
More than a hundred employees from Elkhart Products went on strike Monday morning.
Elkhart Products employees go on strike
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

Latest News

Medical Moment: The health benefits of weight loss surgery
Medical Moment: The health benefits of weight loss surgery
The store sits on an intersection with a notorious reputation for deadly crashes.
Residents concerned about gas station expansion plan at dangerous St. Joe Co. intersection
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a bill Tuesday afternoon to rename the St. Joseph County VA...
House Speaker Pelosi signs bill renaming Mishawaka VA Clinic after late Indiana Rep. Walorski
The closure is being implemented so crews can pave the worst sections of the street in this...
Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday