Elkhart launches burial-location website for city cemeteries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has a new website to help find graves in the city’s cemeteries.

You can search by a person’s name and get their exact burial location. It covers all three of the city-run cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie Street, and Rice.

Mayor Rod Roberson celebrated the launch of the project, and said he’s proud of the cemetery and the GIS teams for providing this level of service to the city.

“When people visit one of our cemeteries, they often need the assistance of cemetery staff to locate their loved one,” Mayor Roberson said. “This website will allow visitors at any time to easily and independently locate the burial site of their loved one. I am so impressed with the work done by our cemetery and GIS team to provide this elevated level of service to our cemetery guests.”

Click here to view the burial-locator website.

