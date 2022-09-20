Braun-sponsored bill would make dealing fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder

(WNDU) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun is sponsoring a bill to continue to fight against fentanyl.

Along with Senator Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, the bill would make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death punishable by felony murder charges.

“Fentanyl is killing young Hoosiers and cutting a path of destruction through the Midwest,” Sen. Braun said in a press release. “If you are peddling this poison you should pay the price.”

He adds that people choosing to deal fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs must be held accountable.

