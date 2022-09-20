Benton Harbor renames ‘Broadway Park’ to ‘June Woods Park’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is paying homage to its history.

A resolution passed by a vote of 8-to-1 calls on city leaders to rename Broadway Park after one of the earliest known black leaders in Benton Harbor, June Woods.

Born as a slave in 1805, Woods escaped the South during the Civil War and made his way to southwest Michigan.

A majority of city commissioners were in favor of the name change.

“Any time that we educate ourselves or our children about our existence is good,” Juanita Henry, 3rd Ward Commissioner. “And Broadway Park is just a street, Broadway Street. It means nothing to us. Now, June Woods Park means something to us.”

Commissioner Ethel Clark-Griffin was the only person to vote against renaming the park.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.