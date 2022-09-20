$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south side. The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Sept. 19, are: 7-15-36-46-67 with the Powerball of 7.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 21, is $251 million.

