‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ held in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana residents took part in a walk on Sunday to help raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the disease’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Typically held in South Bend or Mishawaka- this year’s walk took place in Elkhart. According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk.

Organizers say it is important to keep growing awareness.

“A lot of people don’t talk about Alzheimer’s,” says Abby Geha, manager of the Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “It’s a brain disease. Everybody’s susceptible to it. There’s nobody that isn’t if you have a brain. So, it’s really important for some of these people to come out and see ‘I’m not alone, and what I’m dealing with, other people are dealing with it and we’re all in this together.’ And that there’s resources.”

Flowers were given to walkers with each color representing their connection to the disease.

If you would like to donate to held end Alzheimer’s, click here.

