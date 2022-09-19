Trial delayed for Elkhart police officer accused of beating inmate

(WNDU) - There has been yet another delay in the scheduled trial of an Elkhart police officer accused of beating a suspect who was handcuffed to a chair.

The assault happened back on Jan. 12, 2018, and was captured by surveillance video. It came after the inmate spat in the direction of now-former officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus.

The trial for Joshua Titus, which was set to start Monday, was instead rescheduled for April 17, 2023.

The defense cited two reasons for the delay. The first reason was the widespread media coverage of the guilty plea entered by Newland earlier this month. The second reason regarded health concerns involving an attorney on the defense team.

Titus is charged with violating the civil rights of the unidentified inmate under the color of law. In recent filings, the legal team for Titus proposes a jury instruction about the use of force that is reasonably necessary. The defense also wants the jury to hear about the arrestee’s behavior before he arrived at the jail.

