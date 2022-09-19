Trial delayed for Elkhart police officer accused of beating inmate

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There has been yet another delay in the scheduled trial of an Elkhart police officer accused of beating a suspect who was handcuffed to a chair.

The assault happened back on Jan. 12, 2018, and was captured by surveillance video. It came after the inmate spat in the direction of now-former officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus.

The trial for Joshua Titus, which was set to start Monday, was instead rescheduled for April 17, 2023.

Joshua Titus
Joshua Titus(Elkhart Police Department)

The defense cited two reasons for the delay. The first reason was the widespread media coverage of the guilty plea entered by Newland earlier this month. The second reason regarded health concerns involving an attorney on the defense team.

Titus is charged with violating the civil rights of the unidentified inmate under the color of law. In recent filings, the legal team for Titus proposes a jury instruction about the use of force that is reasonably necessary. The defense also wants the jury to hear about the arrestee’s behavior before he arrived at the jail.

Cory Newland
Cory Newland(Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning
Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus

Latest News

Hearing in Indiana abortion challenge underway
Hannah’s House hosts annual ‘Papa Irish’ golf outing at Morris Park.
Hannah’s House hosts annual ‘Papa Irish Memorial’ golf outing
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Hannah's House holds annual 'Papa Irish Memorial' golf outing.
Hannah's House holds annual 'Papa Irish Memorial' golf outing