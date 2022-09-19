Town of La Crosse receives $3M grant to upgrade water infrastructure

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - La Crosse is planning on upgrading their water infrastructure after receiving a $3,000,000 grant.

The water infrastructure improvement project is phase 2, and will replace 51 percent of the town’s water mains.

The grant will fund 92 percent of the project. The other eight percent will come from a surplus left over after the first phase of the project.

There will be no increased utility rates for La Crosse utility consumers.

The project will go to bid in early 2023, with construction to follow later in the year.

