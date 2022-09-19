Stevensville man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana after Indiana traffic stop

(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Stevensville man was arrested in Porter County this past weekend after troopers with the Indiana State Police Lowell Post participated in a marijuana and criminal patrol blitz that spanned six states.

The blitz involved troopers from Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia.  During the blitz, troopers made three marijuana possession arrests.

During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams of cocaine was found in the possession of Jamie Dines, 42, of Stevensville. Dines was charged with the following offenses:

  • Dealing Cocaine- Level 3 Felony
  • Possession of Cocaine- Level 4 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Dines was lodged at the Porter County Jail.

