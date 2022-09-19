South Bend Cubs drop game 1 of championship series, 11-8

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are now in ‘win or go home’ mode after losing game 1 of the Midwest League Championship series.

The Cubs lost to the Lake County Captains 11-8, squandering an early 5-run lead in the process.

The series now shifts to Eastlake, Ohio where the remainder will be played out. The next game is scheduled to start Tuesday at 7PM -- if the Cubs win that one, then the two teams will square off again on Wednesday.

