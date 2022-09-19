Register to vote in Michiana

(WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WNDU) - We’re getting closer and closer to Election Day! Tuesday, Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day!

It’s free and easy to register to vote. And, it’s one of the best ways to get involved in your community!

If you need to sign up, both Indiana and Michigan offer online registration!

Register to vote in the State of Indiana

Register to vote in the State of Michigan

Check your voter registration status

Check your registration status for Indiana

Check your registration status for Michigan

