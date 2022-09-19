Register to vote in Michiana
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WNDU) - We’re getting closer and closer to Election Day! Tuesday, Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day!
It’s free and easy to register to vote. And, it’s one of the best ways to get involved in your community!
If you need to sign up, both Indiana and Michigan offer online registration!
Register to vote in the State of Indiana
Register to vote in the State of Michigan
Check your voter registration status
Check your registration status for Indiana
Check your registration status for Michigan
