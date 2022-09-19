New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance

By 16 News Now and Samantha Albert
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new community handbell choir in St. Joseph County is getting ready for its first show!

Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent.

The group’s first performance will feature a variety of tunes from different time periods throughout U.S. history.

“We all are just enjoying the opportunity to share music and to spend time together making music,” says Becky Wasio, choir volunteer leader. “It just really does bring people together. So, we hope as many folks that are interested will come out and enjoy the beautiful handbell music.”

The first performance will be held at Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.

