New businesses coming to Mishawaka

By Samantha Albert
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road.

“I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse.

“So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over there. The only one I’m for sure of is Starbucks though,” says Brittani Sturgis, Assistant Manager at John’s Auto Spa.

Locally owned businesses that are neighbors to these new developing locations say they are looking forward to more life in the area.

“I think it’s really great. I think that it’ll liven up the place a bit,” says Cylia Underly, a hairstylist at Cost Cutters.

“The construction here has kind of made it confusing for customers to get in, but it’ll be worth it in the end,” Sturgis says.

With new places for people to frequent, not only will it bring in more customers, but it will also better the city.

“Well being locally owned and part of the community, we always like to see the area growing, I just think it brings more jobs, it brings more business, I just think it’s good for everybody,” Webster says.

Residents tell 16 News Now, they hope Mishawaka keeps growing.

“You know, Mishawaka needs a lot more. You know, a lot more businesses and a lot more things to do around, so I think it’s a great start,” Underly says.

A fresh start, if you will.

“Whenever you go by and see places closing it makes you a little sad, so when you see kind of the rebirth of the business, it’s just a positive thing for the area,” says Webster.

