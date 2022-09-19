NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope

NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The red planet has caught the eye of NASA’s newest space telescope.

NASA released the images of Mars, one of the brightest objects in Earth’s night sky, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

They are the telescope’s first images of the fourth planet from the sun.

Scientists say they reveal a unique perspective on the planet along with new data collected by orbiters, rovers and other telescopes.

The new images depict Mars’ eastern hemisphere and showcase various Martian features, like its dark volcanic rocks and two of its bigger impact craters.

NASA believes Webb is in the perfect position to capture even more about Mars, including the planet’s seasonal changes, dust storms and weather.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning
Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus

Latest News

189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Hannah's House holds annual 'Papa Irish Memorial' golf outing.
Hannah's House holds annual 'Papa Irish Memorial' golf outing
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Freeman crosses first win off list this season
Freeman crosses first win off list this season
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed