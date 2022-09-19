Indiana State Police searching for missing Columbia City girl

Emery Osborne
Emery Osborne(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Columbia City.

Emery Osborne is 5′2″ and weighs 145 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Monday at 7 a.m. wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, and white flip flops while walking her dog. The dog has since returned home.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emery’s whereabouts, please call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning
Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus
Rhema Harris
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court

Latest News

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to reintroduce us...
2nd Chance Pet: Gilly
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us...
2nd Chance Pet: Gilly
Stevensville man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana after Indiana traffic stop
It happened at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South.
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash