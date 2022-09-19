Indiana State Police searching for missing Columbia City girl

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Columbia City.

Emery Osborne is 5′2″ and weighs 145 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Monday at 7 a.m. wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, and white flip flops while walking her dog. The dog has since returned home.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emery’s whereabouts, please call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661 or 911.

