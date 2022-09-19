Hearing in Indiana abortion challenge underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - An Indiana judge is hearing arguments about stopping the state’s near-total abortion ban.

The ban includes some limited exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It also allows abortions if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Under the new law, which went into effect last Thursday, abortions can only be performed in hospitals or clinics owned by hospitals. Any doctor found performing illegal abortions would lose their medical license and could spend up to six years in prison.

The hearing is part of an ACLU lawsuit arguing the abortion ban violates the state constitution. However, the state wants Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon to deny a preliminary injunction and allow the law to remain in effect.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is arguing there is no specific right to abortion or privacy in Indiana’s constitution.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning
Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus

Latest News

Employees of locally owned businesses say they are looking forward to the new customers they...
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
Offense starts to click in win over Cal.
Offense starts to click in win over Cal
Elkhart Products employees go on strike.
Elkhart Products employees go on strike
Town of La Crosse receives $3M grant to upgrade water infrastructure
Town of La Crosse receives $3M grant to upgrade water infrastructure.
Town of La Crosse receives $3M grant to upgrade water infrastructure