Hearing in Indiana abortion challenge underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - An Indiana judge is hearing arguments about stopping the state’s near-total abortion ban.

The ban includes some limited exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It also allows abortions if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Under the new law, which went into effect last Thursday, abortions can only be performed in hospitals or clinics owned by hospitals. Any doctor found performing illegal abortions would lose their medical license and could spend up to six years in prison.

The hearing is part of an ACLU lawsuit arguing the abortion ban violates the state constitution. However, the state wants Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon to deny a preliminary injunction and allow the law to remain in effect.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is arguing there is no specific right to abortion or privacy in Indiana’s constitution.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.