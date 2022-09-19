Hannah’s House hosts annual ‘Papa Irish Memorial’ golf outing

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Hannah’s House held a golf outing!

The annual “Papa Irish Memorial” golf outing was held at Morris Park Country Club. Named for Hannah’s House founder, the event helps raise money and spread awareness about the work being done by the group.

“It’s named Papa Irish after our founder, Bill Killelay, who founded Hannah’s House, but also founded this event,” said Dawn Kaser, the Director for Advancement at Hannah’s House. “The mission for Hannah’s House is to empower disadvantaged pregnant women to begin a process of life transformation.”

If you missed the event but still want to help out, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning
Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus

Latest News

Joshua Titus
Trial delayed for Elkhart police officer accused of beating inmate
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Hannah's House holds annual 'Papa Irish Memorial' golf outing.
Hannah's House holds annual 'Papa Irish Memorial' golf outing
Freeman crosses first win off list this season
Freeman crosses first win off list this season