Hannah’s House hosts annual ‘Papa Irish Memorial’ golf outing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Hannah’s House held a golf outing!

The annual “Papa Irish Memorial” golf outing was held at Morris Park Country Club. Named for Hannah’s House founder, the event helps raise money and spread awareness about the work being done by the group.

“It’s named Papa Irish after our founder, Bill Killelay, who founded Hannah’s House, but also founded this event,” said Dawn Kaser, the Director for Advancement at Hannah’s House. “The mission for Hannah’s House is to empower disadvantaged pregnant women to begin a process of life transformation.”

If you missed the event but still want to help out

