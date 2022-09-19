Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning
Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus
Rhema Harris
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court

Latest News

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to reintroduce us...
2nd Chance Pet: Gilly
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us...
2nd Chance Pet: Gilly
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
Stevensville man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana after Indiana traffic stop