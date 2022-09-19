First Alert Forecast: Warm Start to the Week, Fall Temps on the Way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: After loud storms moved across Michiana during the early morning hours, things will be drying out. Temperatures will get into the middle to upper 70s across the area by the afternoon. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies. The humidity will remain elevated to start the week. No more rain on Monday! High of 78 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly clear skies. Some high clouds return by Tuesday morning. Staying muggy but a bit cooler. Low of 58 degrees. Winds Calm.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds during the day. It will be warm and muggy. Highs likely reach into the middle 80s by the afternoon. Breezy from time to time with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. During the late afternoon and evening, a cold front will begin to approach Michiana. This will bring back chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms that will linger into the overnight hours. High of 85 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The cold front remains very close to the area and will likely keep scattered showers and thunderstorms possible under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will likely still reach the 80 degrees mark before the cold front crosses. It will remain warm and muggy. High of 80 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Behind the cold front into Thursday it will cool down and become more fall-like. With a northerly wind it will keep it mostly cloudy with some scattered light showers possible throughout the day. Some sun may return later in the day. More sunshine is likely on Friday before a very unsettled weekend with some scattered showers is looking likely. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Very fall-like through the rest of the 10 day forecast period. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 18th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 85

Sunday’s Low: 67

Precipitation: Trace

