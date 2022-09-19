Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in 6-month-old son’s death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County man is set to spend 10 years in prison in connection to the death of his 6-month-old son more than a year and a half ago.

In January 2021, Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive, lying face-down on the floor on top of some clothing. An autopsy revealed that he had at least 23 fractures to his ribs.

His father, Averius Molik, pled guilty last month to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

In line with his plea agreement, Averius will serve a 13-year sentence with three years suspended, meaning he will spend ten years in prison.

Averius Molik (St. Joseph County Jail)

