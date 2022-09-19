Elkhart Products employees go on strike

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - More than a hundred employees from Elkhart Products went on strike Monday morning.

The group marched north from the corner of Mishawaka and Oak streets to Elkhart products, holding picket signs and chanting that they want better contracts.

The group said they are on strike because Elkhart Products cut their pay by $70 a week to offset insurance costs.

“Their employees, a lot of them have been here over 20 years and they have families they want to take care of,” said David Gault, business rep for the Machinist Union. “We want to work for this company, we want them to make money, we all want to have our lives back.”

Gault said the strike will continue until Elkhart Products comes back to the negotiation table with a fair contract.

