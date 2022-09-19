City of St. Joseph discusses future of Curious Kids’ Museum

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph City Commissioners are thinking about the future of a beloved local landmark.

A fire closed the Curious Kids’ Museum back in July.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Museum Director Lori Marciniak says the damage was worse than they thought.

That means it might make more sense to improve the building, not just repair it.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Few Loud storms expected Sunday night into Monday morning
Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus

Latest News

Freeman crosses first win off list this season
Freeman crosses first win off list this season
Employees of locally owned businesses say they are looking forward to the new customers they...
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
Register to vote in Michiana!
Register to vote in Michiana
In line with his plea agreement, Averius Molik will serve a 13-year sentence with three years...
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in 6-month-old son’s death