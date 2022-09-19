City of St. Joseph discusses future of Curious Kids’ Museum

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph City Commissioners are thinking about the future of a beloved local landmark.

A fire closed the Curious Kids’ Museum back in July.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Museum Director Lori Marciniak says the damage was worse than they thought.

That means it might make more sense to improve the building, not just repair it.

