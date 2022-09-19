46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps up

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s top festivals wrapped up on Sunday.

The Nappanee Apple Festival is a historic tradition, bringing community members together to enjoy entertainment, carnival rides and games, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and so much more!

Some say they travel across the country for it every year.

“My daughter lives here and I come out every year,” says Missy, an attendee from Maryland. “And the first time I came, I’m like ‘I love this.’ This is really refreshing to be in a small town where people are happy and talk, and it’s safe.”

Next year’s festival is scheduled to take place from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17. For updates and announcements, you can follow the festival’s Facebook page. Yo can also visit the festival’s website.

