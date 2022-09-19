2nd Chance Pet: Gilly

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to reintroduce us to Gilly.

Gilly is a shepherd/husky mix who is turning 5 years old next month. Gilly was featured in our 2nd Chance Pet segment back in January and has been at the shelter for almost a year.

To learn more about Gilly, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Gilly or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can call the shelter at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

