189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw.

Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street.

The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January.

Documents filed with the state of Indiana indicate that a few of the employees will be retained.

Hannah's House hosts annual 'Papa Irish' golf outing at Morris Park.
Hannah's House hosts annual 'Papa Irish Memorial' golf outing
