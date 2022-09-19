13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County.

It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South.

Police say a Pontiac Bonneville that was traveling south on State Road 5 turned in front of an oncoming Ford Fusion as it was turning left onto County Road 700 South and struck the Ford on its passenger side.

A 13-year-old passenger in the Pontiac, identified as Lybie Miller of Ligonier, was flown to the hospital. She later died due to the severity of her injuries. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Meanwhile, five others who were involved in the crash, including three teenagers and a baby, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.

