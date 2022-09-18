Rio’s Rainbow hosts picnic to help raise funds, awareness to end bullying

Saturday's fundraiser helps the organization's mission to end bullying by not only raising...
Saturday's fundraiser helps the organization's mission to end bullying by not only raising money, but by also continuing to raise awareness.(WNDU)
By Samantha Albert and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Rio’s Rainbow hosted a community picnic on Saturday, all to say thanks to those who support them.

Partnering with Sensational Events, Saturday’s fundraiser helps the organization’s mission to end bullying by not only raising money, but by also continuing to raise awareness.

Community members and supporters were invited to check out various vendor booths, chalk the sidewalk, eat some food, and more.

Rio died by suicide back in March, after heartbreaking claims that she was bullied at school.

“We can’t stop,” says Nicole Ball, Rio’s mother. “The awareness needs to stay front in everybody’s minds and we need to stand as one entity to fight against it. And I think as we’ve gone along in these last six months, we’re just picking up more momentum with more people who want to help and want to change this world for our babies.”

Rio’s family says they will continue to host events and raise awareness to end bullying. For more information on Rio’s Rainbow and to donate, click here.

