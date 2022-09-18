Public meets candidates during ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally

Attendees were given access to resources on voter registration, Super Sunday, candidate...
Attendees were given access to resources on voter registration, Super Sunday, candidate details, and more.(WNDU)
By Samantha Albert and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are reminding the community of how important it is to vote.

The “Get Out the Vote” rally on Saturday emphasized how important every single voice is and served as an introduction to candidates running for office this upcoming November.

Attendees were given access to resources on voter registration, Super Sunday, candidate details, and more.

“It’s a very exciting time,” said Karen White, South Bend Common Council member at-large. “We know voting is right around the corner, and we have to encourage, educate, but most importantly ensure that our citizens that they come out and vote, and understand the reasons why it’s important for them to vote.”

For more information on voting in St. Joseph County, click here.

