South Bend Cubs advance to Midwest League Championship Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will once again play for a league championship after defeating the Cedar Rapids 9-3 on Friday night.

The victory clinched them the West Division Pennant for the second time since 2019. That’s also when they last won the Midwest League title.

Friday night’s game was a must-win situation for the Cubs, as their postseason dreams would have ended with a loss in game three of the best-of-three Midwest League West Division Championship Series.

Fortunately, there’s more baseball in store for the hometown fans, as the Cubs will host game one of the Midwest League Championship Series against the Lake County Captains, who won the East Division Pennant, at Four Winds Field on Sunday night.

Lake County will host game two and, if necessary, game three in the best-of-three championship series.

First pitch on Sunday night is set for 6:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Click here for Friday night’s box score.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.