South Bend Cubs advance to Midwest League Championship Series

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will once again play for a league championship after defeating the Cedar Rapids 9-3 on Friday night.

The victory clinched them the West Division Pennant for the second time since 2019. That’s also when they last won the Midwest League title.

Friday night’s game was a must-win situation for the Cubs, as their postseason dreams would have ended with a loss in game three of the best-of-three Midwest League West Division Championship Series.

Fortunately, there’s more baseball in store for the hometown fans, as the Cubs will host game one of the Midwest League Championship Series against the Lake County Captains, who won the East Division Pennant, at Four Winds Field on Sunday night.

Lake County will host game two and, if necessary, game three in the best-of-three championship series.

First pitch on Sunday night is set for 6:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Click here for Friday night’s box score.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
The South Bend Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a person...
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation
Ribbon-cutting held for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital.
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital
Stacy Small
Pulaski County correctional officer arrested for trafficking, relationship with inmate
Beacon Health System partners with Ivy Tech to open a new nursing school.
Beacon Health System opens nursing school partnership with Ivy Tech

Latest News

Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 5 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
Notre Dame 2022 Football Season generic
Freeman makes coordinators available to the media
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2012, file photo, Notre Dame...
Manti Te’o returning to Notre Dame for Cal game
Freeman was asked about his conversion into Catholicism and simply says it was a personal...
ND Head Coach Freeman confirmed into Catholic Church