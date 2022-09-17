‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation

By 16 News Now and Samantha Albert
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food.

Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.

But two names you may recognize from the world of professional eating added their names to the list on Friday. Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry, who are also known as the “first family of competitive eating,” paid a visit to Winamac to take part in the eating challenge.

Several others took part in the challenge, but did not complete it—including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, players for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, and cheerleaders for the Indianapolis Colts.

The owners of One Eyed Jack’s can’t believe how far the challenge has come.

“When we bought the restaurant, the tenderloin was our big hit,” says co-owner Jenny Kasten. “So, we started this challenge, just locally, and it blew up!”

The owners say they are looking forward to bringing the challenge to the Indiana State Fair and continuing to grow it more.

