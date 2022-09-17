Notre Dame beats Cal 24-17

Freeman picks up first victory as head coach while Irish pick up first win of the season
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) celebrates a touchdown against California during the...
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) celebrates a touchdown against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Drew Pyne passed for two touchdowns and 150 yards in his first career start and Notre Dame overcame numerous mistakes to beat California 24-17 Saturday to give Irish coach Marcus Freeman his first victory.

The Irish (1-2) outscored Cal (2-1) 10-0 in the fourth quarter to avoid becoming just the third Notre Dame squad to start a season 0-3. The Irish, who started the season ranked No. 5 and had blown leads three times, made sure there was no second-half letdown this time.

But it wasn’t over until the last play. On fourth-and-13 from the Notre Dame 35, Cal’s Jack Plummer threw the ball into the end zone. The ball bounced off several players and Bears receiver Jeremiah Hunter nearly pulled it in, but the ball landed on the grass.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
The South Bend Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a person...
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 5 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

Notre Dame 2022 Football Season generic
Freeman makes coordinators available to the media
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2012, file photo, Notre Dame...
Manti Te’o returning to Notre Dame for Cal game
Freeman was asked about his conversion into Catholicism and simply says it was a personal...
ND Head Coach Freeman confirmed into Catholic Church
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football...
Freeman takes critical look to fix Irish issues