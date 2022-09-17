Niles author helping people overcome addiction with new faith-based book and podcast

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -A Niles woman is using her journey through recovery and her faith to inspire others dealing with addiction.

Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman who Wants More for Her Life.”

As someone who grew up catholic and went to Notre Dame twice, Terpeluk Schoeller said her relationship with God didn’t come until she had to come face to face with addictions from binge eating, to alcohol, to even running.

She said this shift in her life gave her the strength to look inward and face the root issues behind her addiction. Now she’s hoping her book and new podcast can help other women do the same.

“When you surrender, you let God help you and then you have the courage to face your demons,” Terpeluk Schoeller said.

She says one of the toughest things about addiction is realizing when it has you in it’s grip. She said that outside observers might have seen her as successful early in her career working in Washington D.C., but internally she was struggling.

“Inside I was falling apart. I was running marathons, drinking too much, eating too much, and just everything in excess,” she said.

She said the hustle and bustle was one of the reasons she moved back to Michiana for her masters at Notre Dame, but it wasn’t the change in scenery that put her on the path to recovery.

“What I found was I really needed to get inside and see what was going on,” she said.

That’s when she said her faith gave her the strength to face the psychological drivers behind her addiction without fear.

“You’re not staring at the food. You’re not staring at the weight. You’re walking through everything that’s making you pick up the food. All the resentments--all the ways you’ve hurt people--and that’s where I think this is an awesome thing because you’re given this grace space to address it,” she said.

Having vlogged about what she’s learned for several years, she started writing her new book and recording a podcast during the pandemic.

“I have people in my church community, in my recovery community, and they’re the people I talk to. They’re my rocks that I get through this stuff with,” she said.

She hosted a launch party on Saturday for the book’s release and the start of her new podcast “Guiding God’s Daughters”..

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.