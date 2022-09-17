Manti Te’o returning to Notre Dame for Cal game

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday afternoon marks the second-straight home game for Notre Dame as they host Cal, and an Irish legend is coming back to campus for the game!

Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o has been put back into the spotlight with the release of his Netflix documentary, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” But this spotlight is a positive one.

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick was featured on the documentary as he spoke about Te’o’s character. The sympathy for Te’o rang out on social media, which is a big flip from the events of 2012.

The school announced earlier this week Te’o will return to campus for the pregame festivities, including the Victory March. Head Coach Marcus Freeman touched on having Te’o back on campus, and possibly talking to the team before the game.

“Any time you can have one of your greats come back, it is a great thing for our program,” Freeman said. “And I try to do that often. If we’re going to have a former great football player, somebody who can talk to our players as one who has gone through it, I love that opportunity. I think this is a great opportunity for him to come back to Notre Dame, but for us to also as a football program utilize one of our own being back on campus.”

Kickoff against Cal at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.

