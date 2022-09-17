John Glenn students, staff gifted with T-shirts for homecoming game

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The John Glenn School Corporation and the John Glenn Education Foundation partnered up to give back to students and staff.

Every single student and faculty member was gifted with a free T-shirt for Friday night’s homecoming football game against Knox to celebrate all that they do.

The T shirts include each of the schools in the corporation, showing that they’re all united.

“We really feel like when educators can connect with kids on a relationship level that we can really maximize educational growth,” says Chris Winchell, John Glenn Schools superintendent. “It makes me feel like we’re kind of all connected. I like these shirts because it represents our school spirit and our corporation.”

Students and staff wore their shirts Friday and were invited to wear them for the homecoming football game and free pre-game tailgate party hosted by the school.

