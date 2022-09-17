Friday Night Football: Week 5 scores and highlights for Michiana teams

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Friday night marks out fifth week of high school football coverage here in Michiana!

Here ae the score and highlights for our local Indiana and Michigan teams:

INDIANA

Penn 21, Elkhart 20

New Prairie 35, St. Joseph 7

Marian 7, Adams 6

Jimtown 35, Bremen 17

Washington 52, Clay 0

Riley 51, Indianapolis Washington 6

NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21

Northridge 32, Goshen 10

Mishawaka 36, Plymouth 7

Concord 16, Wawasee 0

Knox 42, John Glenn 21

LaVille 63, Caston 6

North Judson 41, Winamac 0

Triton 42, Culver 0

West Central 42, North Newton 0

Brebeuf Jesuit 49, Culver Academy 13

Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17

North Miami 42, Whitko 0

LaPorte 21, Lake Central 7

Merrillville 38, Michigan City 17

South Central 24, Osceola Grace 20

West Noble 33, Fairfield 7

Angola 40, Lakeland 21

Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0

Central Noble 42, Fremont 0

East Noble 28, Leo 21

MICHIGAN

Dowagiac 49, Berrien Springs 0

Buchanan 66, Cassopolis 6

Brandywine 14, Sand Creek 0

Three Rivers 27, Niles 21

Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 7

St. Joseph 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 14

Battle Creek Central 42, Lakeshore 35

Watervliet 22, Galesburg-Augusta 17

Paw Paw 56, Sturgis 42

Centreville 54, Decatur 6

Constantine 56, Schoolcraft 22

White Pigeon 62, Comstock 8

Saturday Game

Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo United

8-Player Games

Twin City 34, Wyoming Lee 6

Lawrence at Marcellus 55, Lawrence 14

Colon 40, Adrian Lenawee Christian 24

Thursday Game

Mendon 54, Bloomingdale 0

