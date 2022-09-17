Friday Night Football: Week 5 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
(WNDU) - Friday night marks out fifth week of high school football coverage here in Michiana!
Here ae the score and highlights for our local Indiana and Michigan teams:
INDIANA
Penn 21, Elkhart 20
New Prairie 35, St. Joseph 7
Marian 7, Adams 6
Jimtown 35, Bremen 17
Washington 52, Clay 0
Riley 51, Indianapolis Washington 6
NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21
Northridge 32, Goshen 10
Mishawaka 36, Plymouth 7
Concord 16, Wawasee 0
Knox 42, John Glenn 21
LaVille 63, Caston 6
North Judson 41, Winamac 0
Triton 42, Culver 0
West Central 42, North Newton 0
Brebeuf Jesuit 49, Culver Academy 13
Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17
North Miami 42, Whitko 0
LaPorte 21, Lake Central 7
Merrillville 38, Michigan City 17
South Central 24, Osceola Grace 20
West Noble 33, Fairfield 7
Angola 40, Lakeland 21
Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0
Central Noble 42, Fremont 0
East Noble 28, Leo 21
MICHIGAN
Dowagiac 49, Berrien Springs 0
Buchanan 66, Cassopolis 6
Brandywine 14, Sand Creek 0
Three Rivers 27, Niles 21
Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 7
St. Joseph 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 14
Battle Creek Central 42, Lakeshore 35
Watervliet 22, Galesburg-Augusta 17
Paw Paw 56, Sturgis 42
Centreville 54, Decatur 6
Constantine 56, Schoolcraft 22
White Pigeon 62, Comstock 8
Saturday Game
Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo United
8-Player Games
Twin City 34, Wyoming Lee 6
Lawrence at Marcellus 55, Lawrence 14
Colon 40, Adrian Lenawee Christian 24
Thursday Game
Mendon 54, Bloomingdale 0
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.