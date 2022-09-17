Freeman makes coordinators available to the media

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has another home game against the 2-0 Cal Golden Bears on Saturday, and for head coach Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff, this week is about getting this season back on track after an 0-2 start.

Most major college football programs don’t allow their coordinators to speak to the media in the middle of the season. But Freeman isn’t running most college football programs...

Freeman was asked some tough questions last weekend after the Irish lost at home to the unraked Marshall Thundering Herd. And he didn’t have answers for some of those questions right after the game.

This week, Freeman gave offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Al Golden a chance to talk with the media, and it was later learned that we’ll hear from them every week.

Freeman talked about that decision while speaking to the media on Thursday.

“I think it’s great for our coordinators to get an opportunity to speak and to be able to talk about the different things that’s going on in our program on their side of the ball and so it was just something that I had been thinking about and decided after last week to go ahead and give them an opportunity to speak with the media,” Freeman said.

WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football this Saturday against Cal. Our coverage begins at 7 a.m. on 16 News Now Saturday Morning as we check in on tailgates and the buzz around campus as the Irish look for their first win of the season.

Then at 1:30 p.m., WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch, and WNDU Sports Reporter Drew Sanders will get you caught up on everything you need to know leading up to the start of the game on Countdown to Kickoff.

We’ll turn things over to the NBC Sports crew at 2:30 p.m. for the game, and after the game we’ll have postgame coverage and immediate reaction on 16 News Now.

