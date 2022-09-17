Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o makes return to campus

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame athletes of the past and present were back on campus Saturday to check out this year’s Fighting Irish football team, including iconic linebacker Manti Te’o.

Te’o spoke at the stage area near the Hesburgh Library before meeting with the media afterwards.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist is back in the spotlight after the release of a Netflix documentary titled, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” which looks back on the catfishing incident from his playing days at Notre Dame from his perspective.

Te’o says the support he’s received since the release of the documentary has meant a lot.

“It’s been a huge blessing for me,” Te’o said. “It’s actually reminded me of pre-2013 of how it was, you know, just trying to be a good human being. Trying to be a great leader on and off the football field and try to affect people in a positive way. And I think people have really resonated with the kind of gems that were on the documentary, and that’s all I really wanted.”

Te’o is not currently on an NFL roster. He last appeared in a game with the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

