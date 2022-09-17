First Alert Forecast: Few strong storms possible Sunday night

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of a sprinkle to light shower after midnight. Low: 66°. Wind: SSW around 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hit & miss AM showers. Mostly dry and muggy for the afternoon with sunshine and clouds. As a “cool” front moves in Sunday evening & overnight expect a few more widespread showers and storms to move in. Small hail and gusts of 40-55 mph are possible. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out Sunday night, but widespread severe weather is NOT expected. High: 85° Low: 66°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers mainly before 8 AM. Dry for the remainder of the day with decreasing dewpoints. High: 78°. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and T-storms as a warm front moves through the area. High: 85° & muggy Low: 66°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our First Alert Weather team continues to watch a strong fall cold front to move through Michaha midweek. This will spark a chance for showers and T-storms for part of the day Wednesday with gusty wind. As we welcome the fall equinox on Thursday it will defiantly feel like fall with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Our first dip down into the 40s for overnight lows will head our way Thursday night. Highs will continue to stay below average for the end of next week and throughout next weekend.

