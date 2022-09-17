Countdown to Kickoff: Cal at Notre Dame

Countdown to Kickoff generic
Countdown to Kickoff generic(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football, and our Countdown to Kickoff show will get you ready for everything you need to know ahead of Notre Dame’s home game against Cal!

WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch, and 16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders will provide you with all the analysis heading into kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to WNDU at 1:30 p.m. for the show! You can also watch it here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
The South Bend Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a person...
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 5 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
Ribbon-cutting held for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital.
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital

Latest News

Notre Dame 2022 Football Season generic
Freeman makes coordinators available to the media
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2012, file photo, Notre Dame...
Manti Te’o returning to Notre Dame for Cal game
Freeman was asked about his conversion into Catholicism and simply says it was a personal...
ND Head Coach Freeman confirmed into Catholic Church
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football...
Freeman takes critical look to fix Irish issues